EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning.

Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after being beaten and robbed.

The 39-year-old was taken to Medical Center Barbour. After being treated for an additional stab wound, the victim was stabilized and transferred to a Montgomery medical facility.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 687-1200. Tips can be called in anonymously at (334) 684-7100.