ALABAMA (WRBL) — Some roads in East Alabama are icing over as our local counties are being impacted by a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Highway 280 in both directions near County Road 49 in Coosa County is currently iced over.

ALEA says Chilton County is also seeing some icy roads:

U.S. 31 at Alabama 155

All overpasses

Interstate 65 – Multiple crashes between mile marker 198 and mile marker 226, completely iced over and currently impassable in some areas

US 82 double bridges between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107

WRBL will keep you updated.