ALABAMA (WRBL) — An Alexander City man will spend slightly over a decade behind bars on gun-related charges, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Jeremy Glenn Dye, 42, pled guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense and possessing a stolen firearm on July 27. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison on Nov. 7.

The conviction stems back to Oct. 6 when officers saw Dye leaving a camper in Alex City. Officers knew Dye had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dye tried to run when officers approached him, but he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Inside of Dye’s book bag, officers found a reportedly stolen gun. After getting a search warrant for the camper, officers found three more stolen firearms.

Dye is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm under law.

The judge overseeing this case ordered Dye to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Alexander City Police Department investigated this case.