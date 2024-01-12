AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was arrested on a theft charge on Thursday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Keshanna Pinkston, 19, of Auburn, was arrested on a felony warrant charging her with first degree theft of property.

On Dec. 9, officers met with a victim who said property was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

After further investigation, Pinkston was developed as a suspect and a warrant was put out for her arrest. Pinkston was found and arrested on Jan. 11.

Pinkston was taken to the Lee County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.