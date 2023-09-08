ALABAMA (WRBL) — A bridge over the Chattahoochee River will undergo repairs starting Monday, Sept. 11.

The $4 million project is intended to help extend the life of the Highway 82 bridge in Eufaula.

The project consists of hydro blasting, painting and rehabilitating the bridge deck. A containment structure will catch, collect and remove residue during the prepping and painting.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are expected.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2025, according to the Eufaula Police Department.