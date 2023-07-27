AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A nine-year-old child was hospitalized after the scooter they were operating was involved in a wreck with another vehicle, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The crash happened on Wednesday, around 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive.

Police say the child was riding the scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk when they were hit by a vehicle. The child’s parent was riding behind on a scooter near a shopping center entrance. Witnesses told police both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

The involved vehicle was driving south on East University Drive, trying to turn right on westbound East Glenn Avenue. According to law enforcement, the driver did not see the scooter’s lights or the child while looking east for oncoming traffic.

The driver stayed at the scene. Authorities say no signs of impairment were observed.

The child was significantly injured in the crash. This child was initially taken to Piedmont Hospital before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital for surgery.

Anyone with additional information may call the Auburn Police Department at 334-246-1391. The department can be emailed at police@auburnalabama.org.