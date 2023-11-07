SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Smiths Station announced a temporary mayor on Monday evening following the death of former Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Mayor Pro Tem Morris Jackson is stepping into the role for the time being. Jackson is a Smiths Station city council member who ran unopposed for re-election back in 2020.

You can read the full statement released by the city below:

“We are deeply saddened about Mayor Copeland’s tragic death on November 3, 2023. He was a champion for the City of Smiths Station and always excited to show off our City to anyone who visited. His passion for the City was infectious, as he loved working for the people of Smiths Station and the surrounding community. The City Council and its employees send our thoughts and prayers to his family.



Mayor Pro Tem, Morris Jackson, has immediately stepped into the leadership role. He has been and will continue to be in consultation with our city attorney and the Alabama League of Municipalities to determine the appropriate steps going forward.”

— The City of Smiths Station