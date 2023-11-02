ALABAMA (WRBL) — An East Alabama native launched his campaign for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district.

Alabama House Minority Whip Jeremy Gray has represented District 83 in the Alabama House of Representatives since 2018. According to his office, some of Gray’s efforts have focused on job creation, advancing criminal justice reform and children’s health.

Back in 2021, Gray helped to lift a 28-year ban on yoga in Alabama public schools. In 2023, Gray’s Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, or the Tyrell Spencer Act, was passed unanimously in the house and senate. The bill ensures parents, coaches and student-athletes are able to recognize and respond to cardiac arrest.

For Gray, it’s about community.

“My journey from the football field to a small business owner and now in the State House has been guided by a profound sense of duty to my community,” said Gray. “I am running for Congress to ensure that every voice in our district is heard, to champion policies that uplift our families, and to continue the legacy of service that has defined my life. I have a proven record of working with both Democrats and Republicans to do what is right for our communities and that is the fight I’ll take with me to Washington to improve the lives of Alabamians.”

Gray’s launch video can be watched at this link.