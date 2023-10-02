BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Willie Paige, 23, was driving a BMW on Taylor Road around four miles northwest of Eufaula. The vehicle went off-road, hit several trees and overturned.

ALEA says Paige was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the BMW. Paige was pronounced dead on scene.

Passenger Timia Curshavia Quenzettie Lewis, 19, of Phenix City, was taken to Southeast Health for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.