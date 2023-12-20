ALABAMA (WRBL) — A Eufaula man and previously convicted felon was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Daniel Jermaine Parkman, 38, admitted in his plea agreement to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon at least two times.

In August of 2018, Parkman brought a handgun to a Eufaula pawn shop to sell. In December of 2021, law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute call reporting shots fired. At the scene, officers saw Parkman in a vehicle. He fled before being taken into custody.

Later, a firearm was found in Parkman’s car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Upon completion of Parkman’s sentence, he will serve three years supervised release.