EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Goodwill hiring event is coming to Eufaula.

The event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the Wallace Community College Sparks campus.

32 different employers including Southeast Health, ServePro, Eufaula City Schools, Buffalo Rock, Alabama Power and Hyundai will be at the event. Over 450 positions will be open with some starting at $15 an hour.

Job seekers are encouraged to “dress for success” and be ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume available.