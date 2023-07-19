EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula woman is facing multiple charges after a shooting on July 13.

Shantnea Shanteria Green, 22, is being charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Green is currently held in the Eufaula City Jail where she’s waiting on her bond hearing.

WRBL reported police presence in Eufaula on the same day as the shooting. At this time, we have not confirmed whether or not these incidents are connected.

We’ve reached out to police for further details. We are awaiting response.