AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A vocal professor at Auburn University has received one of nation’s most prestigious music education awards.

Rosephanye Powell teaches applied voice, art song literature and vocal pedagogy at Auburn. Along with this, Powell works as the Women’s Chorus conductor and the AU Gospel Choir’s co-conductor.

Powell has performed internationally, and at a number of choral festivals across the country. According to AU, she is “hailed as one of America’s premier women composers of choral music.”

“To be the recipient of the prestigious Luise Vosgerchian Teaching Award from Harvard University, our nation’s oldest and most distinguished institution, is an honor that I could never have imagined.” Rosephanye Powell

The Luise Vosgerchian Teaching Award from the Office for the Arts at Harvard University is given to individuals who demonstrate “selfless commitment, artistic conscience, a constant renewal of approach to subject matter, ability to motivate in a positive and creative way, a sincere interest in the development of the whole person and the ability to present musical knowledge in a way that is applicable to other disciplines.”

Photo credit Auburn University

Other recipients of the award include Ivy League professors, orchestra directors and internationally acclaimed performers.

“The Auburn University Music Department is privileged and honored to have Dr. Rosephanye Powell on faculty. Dr. Powell is an internationally acclaimed artist in the vocal/choral area and an amazing teacher to her applied students.” Richard Good, Department of Music Chair

To learn more about the music department of Auburn University, visit their website.