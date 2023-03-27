Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said. (Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) ALEA

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Overhead power lines around Lake Martin are facing damage after weather aware conditions moved through the area.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), power lines are hanging just above the water’s surface between the Ridge Marina and Martin Dam.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area at this time. An estimated timeframe for repair has yet to be determined.

Troopers with ALEA’s marine patrol division are on the scene.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.