LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — An investigation into an “excessive use of force” has left one Lanett Police officer on leave, according to the Lanett Police Department.

The Lanett Police Department received the complaint of excessive force on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident is currently being investigated by an outside agency.

The officer is on leave, awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

Police say any information they are allowed to disclose will be shared as they receive it.

“I would like the citizens of Lanett and the Greater Valley area to know that the City of Lanett and the Lanett Police Department does not condone any officer misconduct. We will use every resource available to ensure that this matter is resolved as efficiently as possible.“

– The Lanett Police Department

WRBL will keep you updated on any new developments in this ongoing investigation.