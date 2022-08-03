LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — One woman was arrested and one man was charged after a bomb threat was falsely called in to the local Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to the Lanett Police Department.

26-year-old Robert Leatherwood of Lanett, Alabama, was pulled over by police on Aug. 2.

Police say that Leatherwood asked that 22-year-old Cassidy Buckner of Lanett call in the bomb threat to release him from the traffic stop.

Chambers County Dispatch received the call on Aug. 2 at about 4:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, swept the store, and found no signs of a bomb.

Buckner was arrested on Aug. 3 for reporting a false incident and obstructing government operations. Leatherwood was charged with reporting a false incident.