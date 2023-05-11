EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A man is wanted for questioning by the Eufaula Police Department (EPD) after an attempted entry was made into a juvenile’s occupied restroom stall.

On May 7 around 6 a.m., police say the minor victim was in a public restroom at Lakepoint Resort State Park’s campground area in Eufaula, Alabama.

According to EPD, a male attempted to enter the occupied cubicle before looking underneath the doorway.

Photo provided by EPD

Authorities say the man left in an unknown direction after hearing someone enter the restroom.

The individual is wanted for questioning at this time. This case is under investigation by the State Parks Law Enforcement Division of the Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at (334) 687-8011.