VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive fire at Galaxy Auto Salvage in the 3300 block of Columbus Road is under investigation according to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

The Valley Police Department received a distress call about the fire in the salvage yard around midnight. As of Friday morning, the scene remains active, and residents are advised to stay clear of the area.

Chief Reynolds reports several vehicles within the salvage yard are engulfed in flames, creating a challenging situation for responding emergency crews.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, and officials are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of the community. The Valley Police Department is expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.