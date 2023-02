MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a lane closure in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash on Feb. 21 around 2:17 p.m. is leaving northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at Exit 164 (U.S. 31) blocked. It’s currently undetermined when the lanes will reopen.

ALEA troopers are on the scene investigation. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new details as they become available.