MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery man died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened at about 8:32 p.m. near the 123 mile marker of U.S. 80 — around three miles east of Montgomery.

Randall Tennyson, 43, was driving a 2015 Kawaski Ninja motorcycle that struck a guardrail. Tennyson was fatally injured.

The crash is under investigation.