EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department has provided an update on multiple shooting incidents from Sunday afternoon and evening.

At 3:01 p.m., police responded to Medical Center Barbour. Officers found a person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

A few hours later, shots were fired in two separate incidents at 9:44 p.m. and 10:22 p.m. Officers found multiple rounds of gunfire were fired into two different homes.

According to the department, these three incidents are believed to be related.

Late Sunday night, a separate incident occurred leading to an officer involved shooting close to the intersection of Barbour and Eufaula Ave. A suspect was arrested. There were no injuries.

The Eufaula Police Department says there was no threat to city schools, but due to the nature of events, schools closed today and will remain closed through Tuesday due to the potential of severe weather.

These incidents are under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call (334) 687-1200. The anonymous tip line can be reached at (334) 687-7100.