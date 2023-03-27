MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting damage in Macon County following a reported tornado on early Monday morning.

According to NWS, the tornado at 2:54 a.m. on March 27 caused structural damages and downed trees. Highway 229 near Railroad Crossing is reported to be an impacted area.

Macon County is one of multiple counties in Alabama affected by Monday’s severe storms. Chambers County announced all roads are closed until further notice, and a Lee County restaurant is facing severe damage due to heavy rain.

