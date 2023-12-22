LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died after a high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Thursday evening, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:57 p.m. central time on Dec. 21, Lee County’s 911 center got a call from a driver saying a white sedan was swerving in and out of lanes on east U.S. 280 near Lee Road 251.

Lee County deputies found the vehicle a few minutes later. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was being driven recklessly and when deputies tried to pull the car over, it accelerated away.

The sedan continued into Phenix City through several roads including U.S. 80 and Summerville Road. Phenix City Police, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) all began pursuing the vehicle.

The pursuit reached up to 130 miles per hour as it continued onto west U.S. 280 towards Opelika. At the intersection of Lee Road 379, spike strips were successfully used.

Although the tires of the sedan deflated, it continued speeding at nearly 100 miles per hour. At Lee Road 249, the vehicle came to a stop.

When the driver got out of the car, the sheriff’s office says he tried to resist arrest. A taser was used on him and soon after, law enforcement handcuffed the driver.

Officers then noticed he was not breathing. An ambulance was called. CPR was given, as well as Narcan.

The driver, now identified as Jeremy Jackson, 34, of Opelika, was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson’s body will be taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences where it will undergo a postmortem examination.

At request of the sheriff, the Opelika Police Department is taking the lead on this investigation, seeing as the department was not involved in the original pursuit.

WRBL will keep you updated.