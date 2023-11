LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who is wanted on “Failure of Adult Sex Offender to Register with Local Law Enforcement and/or comply with Residence Restrictions.”

The office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Wayne Clements, 56, of Opelika, to call their office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office number is (334) 749-5651.