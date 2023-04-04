MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A one-vehicle crash on Macon County 10 – around four miles north of Hurtsboro — left a Tallassee pedestrian dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

On April 2 around 10:28 p.m., 30-year-old Xavier C. Chappell was pronounced dead on scene. ALEA says Chappell was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.

The vehicle left the scene, states ALEA. Description remains unknown.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with details is asked to call ALEA at 334-676-7250.