EAST ALABAMA (WRBL) — 15 people in east Alabama were exposed to rabies by a cat, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The 15 individuals include four members of a Hurtsboro family and 11 staff members at an Opelika veterinary hospital. One person in the clinic was bitten.

The first person was exposed after a stray cat attacked the person’s dog.

The cat was taken to the veterinary hospital where it was put in quarantine. The cat died and tested positive for rabies on Friday, Aug. 11.

The health department says everyone exposed was sent to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with difficulty determining their pet’s vaccination status is asked to call their veterinarian. Questions can be forwarded to (334) 745-0060.