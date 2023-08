ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a Valley, Alabama man who was reported missing on July 8.

The sheriff’s office says the last whereabouts of Donald Wayne “Donnie” Estes, 36, are unknown at this time.

Estes is described as weighing around 165lbs and standing at 6’2″.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or (334) 737-7150.