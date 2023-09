LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Drivers are asked the use caution while driving near the Lee County Flea Market as a crash is being cleared.

The wreck on Highway 280 East at Lee Road 430 is leaving both eastbound lanes blocked as of about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The agency asks drivers to prepare for delays or to find an alternate route.

WRBL will keep you updated.