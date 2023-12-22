VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department arrested a Valley man on warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

Cedral Lydell McCullough, 47, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The arrest comes after Auburn police received report of an auto burglary the previous day. The victim told officers the suspect stole items from a vehicle parked near the 1900 block of Opelika Road.

Following McCullough’s arrest, he was taken to Lee County jail where he’s being held on a $4,000 bond.