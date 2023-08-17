DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — The first youthful offender hearing was held for one of the six Dadeville shooting defendants.

The hearing comes nearly four months after the mass shooting killed four people and injured 32 others.

Johnny Brown, who was arrested on April 20 and currently faces four counts of reckless murder, was denied youthful offender status by Judge Isaac Whorton on Thursday.

The remaining five defendants have their youthful offender hearings scheduled for Oct. 26.

“After the hearing District Attorney Mike Segrest met with the victims and their families to answer questions and discuss the status of the case.”

WRBL will keep you updated on future hearings.