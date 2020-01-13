EF-1 tornado confirmed in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Birmingham have confirmed a tornado occurred near the community of Baker Hill with Saturday’s storms.

NWS meteorologists surveyed damage along Threatt Road where the tornado started around 4:30 p.m. CT and continued along a 5 mile path to Five Mile Road where it lifted at 4:41 p.m.

Numerous trees were down along Highway 131 as meteorologists estimate peak winds around 88 mph which falls into the EF-1 category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.