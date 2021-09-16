Elba man arrested for aggravated child abuse under 12

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — An Elba man is in the Coffee County Jail after being arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse for a child under 12 years of age.

According to court documents, Elba Police Department received complaints on Tuesday about Maurice Dontay Waters, 51, and a child he is listed as custodial guardian of. A warrant was issued after complaints were filed with the court of two eye witnesses saying they saw the crime.

According to the documents obtained by WDHN, the child suffered a broken arm after police say the child was hit with a baseball bat. Elba police arrested Waters early Thursday morning and charged him with

Waters’ is currently in the Coffee County Jail with a $15,000 bond.