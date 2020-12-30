 

Elderly man reported missing in Birmingham, ALEA issues statewide alert

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

James Hamrick, missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hope you can help them find James Hamrick, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday around 6:00 p.m.

The state issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Hamrick, 91, who has a medical condition that may affect his judgement.

Hamrick left his last known location in the Birmingham area driving a 2014 which Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama license plate #TFB094. He’s a white man who weights approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a plain blue shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Anyone who has seen Hamrick should call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories