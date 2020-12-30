Elderly man reported missing in Birmingham, ALEA issues statewide alert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hope you can help them find James Hamrick, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday around 6:00 p.m.

The state issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Hamrick, 91, who has a medical condition that may affect his judgement.

Hamrick left his last known location in the Birmingham area driving a 2014 which Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama license plate #TFB094. He’s a white man who weights approximately 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a plain blue shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Anyone who has seen Hamrick should call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911.