ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A tree limb crushed the back of a 65-year-old Enterprise home nearly hitting the 84-year-old occupant while she slept.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Phyllis Mahan says she was asleep when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

A 50-foot pecan tree limb nearly crashed through the house that was built in 1958, it came down in hurricane-force straight-line winds.

“My daughter got up and checked everything to see if I was okay. Called my son and they came over to check to see if I was okay,” says Phyllis.

Phyllis’ son, Alan Mahan, and his family live next door.

Alan says the experience has been tough for everyone involved. His granddaughter, 7-year-old Sarah Capps, worries about her great-grandmother following the damage.

On Thursday, he worked to plug the holes in the roof caused by the tree.

Alan says he and his siblings were raised in the home and at 84 his mom wants to stay.

Repair work is already getting underway.

“12 to 20-inch diameter limb fell on the house, took off the back porch, and then fell on the kitchen area and busted the deck,” says Allan.

Alan Mahan says the home has a lot of childhood memories since he grew up there. Although it’s damaged, it’s about to undergo a major makeover.

More Top Stories