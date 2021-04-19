Elmore County man under investigation for alleged social media posts

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Elmore County man is under investigation after several residents reported images he allegedly posted on social media of women and underage girls to the Tallassee Police Department and Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

A concerned resident sent one of the videos and images to News 3, which shows women and young girls at a store. It appears the pictures were taken without the individuals’ knowledge and consent.

Monday afternoon Tallassee Mayor John Hammock told News 3, Chris Ledbetter was arrested Monday by Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at his home on unrelated charges for twelve warrants out of Montgomery County for traffic tickets. Ledbetter is also charged with Resisting Arrest.



“The matter is currently under investigation, and the person in custody is innocent until proven guilty. I want to thank law enforcement for swiftly addressing citizen concerns,” said Mayor Hammock.

News 3 reached out to the Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, who says Ledbetter was taken into custody late Monday and the investigation is in its early stages.

“This is a person who has been treated for mental illness in the past. We are in the process of getting a medical evaluation. We are concerned about the images. So far, none of the pictures we have seen are pornographic, and the investigation continues. We will share additional information as it becomes available,” said Sheriff Franklin.

Sheriff Franklin says Ledbetter is in the process of being booked into the Elmore County Detention Facility, where a bond will be set. News 3 will keep you updated.

If you believe your image was shared without your knowledge or consent on the social media accounts regarding this investigation, you can report it to your local law enforcement agency.