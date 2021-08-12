Embracing for severe weather during pandemic in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the US government, the incoming tropical storm to the southeast can cause COVID infection rates to rise.

“If you are in a state where hurricanes often strike, like Florida, the Gulf Coast, or into Texas, a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.” President Joe Biden said. “If you wind up having to stay in shelters, you don’t want to add covid to the list of dangers you will be confronting.”

According to the Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director, Chris Judah, there isn’t enough space, or staff, to take care of everyone properly.

“We are looking at our COVID numbers going up,” Judah said. “Our hospitals are overrun with COVID patients. We are short on staff. People still need to get vaccinated.”

With the tropical storm expected to impact the tri-state area early next week, it is a good time to prepare.

“We have a tropical storm that is developing deep down in the gulf,” said Judah. “We are monitoring that very closely. We’ve got a few days to plan just like we tell everybody, planning and having a plan is the best tool you can have.”

As far as plans go, make sure to have supplies on hand such as water, non-perishable foods, extra batteries for your flashlights, even an external battery bank for your phone in case of extended power outages.

Also, make sure you have a way to check on your neighbors and your pets, in case the situation arises.