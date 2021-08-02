Enterprise Police: Mother arrested after hitting her child with a cellphone cord

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Saturday night, an Enterprise woman was arrested for willful abuse of a child, according to a press release.

The Enterprise Police Department responded to the intersection of Geneva Hwy and Bellwood Road on a disturbance call.

After arriving at the scene, EPD Officers found a 14-year-old juvenile who was struck multiple times with a cell phone charging cord by the juvenile’s mother. The juvenile suffered welts and bruising to the left side of the body.

Officers arrested and charged Latisha Nicole Holmes, 34, of Enterprise with willful abuse of a child under 18.

Holmes is now in the Coffee County Jail.

Bail has not been set for Holmes.

