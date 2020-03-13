Enterprise woman charged after allegedly stealing ambulance from MCE

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise woman faces criminal charges after reportedly stealing an ambulance Friday morning, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

Officers responded to a stolen ambulance call from Medical Center Enterprise at 6:15 a.m. Shortly after, they found suspect Justina Denise McNeal, 28, and the ambulance around a mile away on the 100 block of Loftin Street.

They then charged McNeal with first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief. She is currently in jail without bond on the theft charge.