Escaped inmate recaptured in Walker County Saturday afternoon

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Department of Corrections escaped inmate Danny Ray Tucker is back in custody after he escaped from the Hamilton Community Based Facility around 4:30 a.m. this morning.

DOC K-9 Tracking Unit Captain David Gardiner developed information on a possible location of Tucker near Reno Hill Road and Copperhead Road in Townley, Ala. Tucker also allegedly stole a vehicle during his escape.

Captain Gardiner relayed that information to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator Jason Bridges and the DOC K-9 Tracking Unit along with Walker County deputies responded to the area to attempt to locate Tucker.

While searching the area, Investigator Bridges pulled into a residence in the 200 block of Copperhead Road. Bridges discovered that the escapee had fled from the residence and hit the woods when he saw police vehicles in the area.

The DOC K-9 Tracking Unit and deputies tracked the escapee for about 20 minutes through the woods where they were able to take him into custody.

The search team found the alleged stolen vehicle where Tucker abandoned it and set it on fire in the woods off of Wolf Creek Road. The vehicle was still smoking from the fire when they located it.

Tucker has an extensive history with multiple prison trips for Burglary and Theft, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said. He was sentenced to 20 years on June 20, 2014, on a Burglary/Theft case. Tucker was granted Probation/Parole but violated it and his probation was revoked in March of 2017.

