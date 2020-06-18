Eufaula City School Board employee placed on paid administrative leave amid investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – An employee of the Eufaula City School Board has been placed on paid adminstrative leave and is under investigation by the board.

The move comes amid allegations against the employee. According to Superintendent Joey Brannan, on Monday an anonymous email was sent to Brannan, along with the assistant superintendent, and other members of the school board concerning the employee, who is not being identified.

In the email, allegations were made against the unidentified employee by the anonymous sender. The board reviewed the information and determined a meeting was necessary to discuss the allegations.

According to Brannan, on Monday the board met with the unidentified employee, who was subsequently placed on paid leave.

Brannan did not say what specific allegations were made against the employee.

Brannan said the situation is being investigated.