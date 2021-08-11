Eufaula High School students return to school, welcome new principal

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula City Schools students returned to classrooms on Tuesday, commencing the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Eufaula High School has more new faces than just the freshmen, as they welcomed new principal Emily Jackson.

Jackson has 23 years of experience working in the Eufaula City School system, serving as principal of Eufaula Primary School for the past nine years. She has degrees in early childhood and elementary education from Huntingdon College, as well as master’s degrees in elementary education and educational leadership from Troy University.

Many of the students she worked with at the primary school are now at the high school, and she says her own children are students at the high school as well. Jackson says this helps her with leadership because she can also see things from a parent’s perspective.

Eufaula High School students marked the start of the school year with a morning pep rally—an effort to bring back school pride after over a year of limited school celebrations. Jackson says bringing back the sense of community to the school was especially important for students that remained fully virtual for the extent of last year.

“Honestly some of our students even as sophomores had really never been to the building if they had chosen the total virtual option last year,” Jackson said. “It’s like high school was brand new to them, so helping, trying to think through it, being structured and very organized about how our day is going to run… it’s the details that make the difference.”

Upon arrival, students were separated by grade level. Throughout the day, breaks and lunch were spent in classrooms to mitigate crowds and contact.

Jackson also said though masks are not required, a large part of students and faculty were wearing them throughout the day.

Eufaula High School will additionally be hosting a vaccine clinic this Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for students and faculty.