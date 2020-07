EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A citywide curfew for Eufaula has been extended until the end of August. On Wednesday, Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs extend the curfew put in place due to COVID-19 until August 31.

The initial order had been set to expire on Friday, July 31.

The curfew runs from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. each day. The order has the same exceptions in place as the previous curfew for the city.