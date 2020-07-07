Eufaula Mayor issues nightly curfew for city due to COVID-19

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Beginning Wednesday night, the City of Eufaula will be under a nightly curfew. Mayor Jack Tibbs signed the order issuing a citywide curfew Tuesday afternoon.

Under the order, the curfew runs from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. seven days a week, and will be effective until July 22.

According to officials, the step is being taken in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health has designated Barbour County as a high risk area for the virus. A local state of emergency has also been issued for Eufaula due to the virus.

Officials say to protect Eufaula citizens, it is necessary to impose the public safety curfew.

Additionally, officials say if circumstances concerning the virus improve, the curfew could be lifted earlier than July 22. Officials say they will be monitoring the situation to determine if that is a possibility.

Under the order, no one will will be allowed to be in or remain in public places during curfew hours unless they are performing one of exceptions set forth in the order.

Exceptions include:

Returning someone’s place of residence from outside the city

Traveling to a place of residence located outside the city

Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city

This curfew shall not apply to persons performing work at their place of employment, or traveling to and from their places of employment.

Persons may lawfully leave their residence during the hours of curfew to engage in the following activities:

Visiting a Health or veterinary care professional

Obtaining medical supplies or medications

Obtaining necessary grocery items

Obtaining safety and sanitation items for residence

Providing care for minors the elderly dependence persons with disabilities or the other vulnerable persons.

Complying with court orders and law enforcement, and other legal mandates

Caring for a friend, family member, or pets in another household.





Additionally, any order from the Alabama Department of Public Health that is more restrictive or stringent than this order takes precedence over this order.

Those who do not comply with the order may face a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 180 days in jail.