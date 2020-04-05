Eufaula Mayor sets city-wide curfew to begin Sunday night

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufuala Mayor Jack Tibbs says he’s ordering a curfew for the city starting Sunday night.

According to the order, the curfew is set from the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day, seven days per week.

The curfew goes into effect Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. It will go on until further notice.

The order says the curfew applies to all persons within the City of Eufaula. During the curfew, no one is allowed to be in public places and is mandated to be in their homes.





The only exceptions are essential businesses and operations. The curfew doesn’t apply to employees who provide goods and services, and employees traveling to and from work at “essential businesses and operations”. Those are listed in the State Health Officer’s state-wide COVID-19 order.

The Mayor is allowing a few non-work related exceptions during the curfew including visiting health a veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medications, obtaining grocery items for the household.

You may provide care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

You may be out for the curfew if you are complying with n order of law enforcement or court or other legally mandated government purposes.

You may be out during the curfew if you are caring for a friend, family member or pet in another household.

According to the order, if you fail to comply, it is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 180 days in the municipal jail.

This comes a day after Governor Kay Ivey issued a state-wide “Stay at Home” order for the city of Alabama. The Yellowhammer state was one the last statement to declare the order.

The state has 1,633 cases and 44 reported deaths.

Lee County has 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Chambers County has 87 cases , Russell County has six. Barbour County has two.