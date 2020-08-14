Eufaula neighborhood still rebuilding after spring tornado

Alabama

by: WRBL News 3

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A south Eufaula neighborhood continues to rebuild and recover from a March tornado that damaged more than two dozen homes. The EF 2 tornado hit the Country Club of Alabama in the early afternoon of March 31.

On Thursday, WRBL News 3 visited the area and the impact of the storm is still very apparent five months later. You can still see the damage and the vacant lots left after the debris was removed.

One Pebble Beach Drive resident, David Ondrey, rode the out without the significant damage others suffered. But, Ondrey says the damage is a constant reminder of the tornado and its strength. “You think about the day it hit,” says Ondrey, “it all comes back to you, like I say, bottom line is everyone was blessed and no one was hurt, everything can be fixed.”

The March 31 tornado was the second tornado to hit Eufaula in 13 months.

