EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old.

The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year.

Eufaula Police say that the suspects acquired these numbers by going through personal property at a place frequented by athletes.

Upon finding the cards, the suspects photographed them and shared them among each other.

Five victims have been identified, although Eufaula Police say there may be more to come.

One victim’s card had over 200 unauthorized transactions on it. In total, nearly $5,000 of fraudulent purchases were made.

Due to the juvenile status of the suspects, their names will not be released. All were arrested on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card — a felony in Alabama.

Court proceedings are pending at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 687-1200. Anonymous information can be reported at (334) 6897-7100.