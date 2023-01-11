EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue.
The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault:
- Charisma Monique Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula, Alabama
- Yulanda Denise Peterson, 43, of Eufaula
- Shannon Dalarious Rice, 36, of Georgetown, Georgia
The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings.
Police say additional arrests are anticipated. This case remains under investigation.