EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault:

  • Charisma Monique Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula, Alabama
  • Yulanda Denise Peterson, 43, of Eufaula
  • Shannon Dalarious Rice, 36, of Georgetown, Georgia

The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings.

Police say additional arrests are anticipated. This case remains under investigation.