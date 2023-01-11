EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault:

Charisma Monique Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula, Alabama

Yulanda Denise Peterson, 43, of Eufaula

Shannon Dalarious Rice, 36, of Georgetown, Georgia

The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings.

Police say additional arrests are anticipated. This case remains under investigation.