Eufaula Police charge five suspects with Capital Murder in April robbery/murder case

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department has five suspects in custody for Capital Murder after an investigation into the April 3 robbery/murder of Lorenzo Johnson.

Police say Johnson was killed and two others were shot during a robbery at a Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard home.

The following have been arrested for the murder:

Steven Jacobie Howard, 38, of Clayton, Ala.

Denise Lashune White, 30, of Eufaula, Ala.

Michael Antonio Clark, 31 of Columbus, Ga.

Jaquan Van Buren, of Columbus Ga.

Marquarius Scott, of Columbus, Ga.

Police say that White and Howard were arrested in Eufaula on April 20, while Clark was arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Alabama on May 29.

Van Buren and Scott were both arrested in Columbus on June 10 and are awaiting an extradition hearing, police say.

Eufaula Police say that all five suspects have been charged with Capital Murder, under the Code of Alabama, 13A-5-39.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service, and other local law enforcement agencies, assisted in the case and apprehension of the five individuals charged, according to a post by Steve Watkins, Eufaula Chief of Police, on Facebook.

