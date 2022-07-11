EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman.

Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.

Responding police officers found a woman inside the residence and transported the victim to the Medical Center Barbour.

Kenzie Cloke, 25, of Eufaula, Alabama, was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. According to the police department, the fire and death are still under investigation by the Eufaula Fire Department, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Eufaula Police Department, and the Barbour County Coroner’s Office.