Eufaula reelects Mayor Jack Tibbs for third term

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs was reelected in a landslide victory, earning his third consecutive term.

Incumbent Tibbs took home 67.1 percent of the vote, beating out both of the other mayoral candidates by over 1,000 votes each.

Of the reported votes, Tibbs was elected with 2,075 while his opponents Sarah Hamm and L.C. Green took 672 and 345 votes, respectively.

